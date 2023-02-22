Iconic San Antonio diner the Pig Stand sold to developer as part of Broadway land deal

'We knew it was coming. Look around us. We’re being swallowed up,' Pig Stand owner Mary Ann Hill said.

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 10:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners.
Time soon may be up for an iconic San Antonio diner that also happens to be the last remaining outpost of a business many consider America's first drive-in restaurant chain.

The Pearl-area property that houses venerable greasy spoon the Pig Stand changed hands earlier this month, the Express-News reports. The land is now owned by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners, which once planned to turn 20 acres just north of the diner into a mixed-use community.

The sales price is unclear, according to the daily, which based its reporting on deed records.

Founded in Dallas in 1921, the Pig Stand went on an expansion kick that led to dozens of like-named diners — including copycats versions — sprouting up across the country, according to a history compiled by Texas Monthly.

Although the restaurants offered a variety of stick-to-your-ribs fare, the chain's Pig Sandwich — slices of roasted pork slathered with sweet barbecue sauce and relish and served on a hamburger bun — was its signature item.

A slow business decline left just one remaining Pig Stand, the standalone eatery along San Antonio's increasingly valuable Broadway corridor, according toTexas Monthly.

Despite the recent property sale, Pig Stand owner Mary Ann Hill told the Express-News that loyal guests shouldn't count the restaurant out just yet. GrayStreet gave her the option of continuing to lease, but she plans to consult an attorney before making that call.

Hill, 76, also told the newspaper that her health and the condition of the aging building will play into the decision. She said her doctor has warned that she should step back from her six-day workweek.

“Eventually we’re going to be gone, because they’re going to build something else here,” Hill told the daily. “We knew it was coming. Look around us. We’re being swallowed up.”

The Broadway Pig Stand closed briefly in 2006 when then-owner Richard Hailey filed for corporate and personal bankruptcy, according to the Express-News . Hill eventually took over the location with the help of an anonymous backer.

“We have a great history,” she told the daily. “We have wonderful customers.”

So far, future plans for the property are unclear. GrayStreet managing partners were unavailable for comment at press time.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New-to-San Antonio chain FiiZ Drinks to hold grand opening this Saturday for Broadway store

By Nina Rangel

Once a Sonic Drive-In, the property at 3521 Broadway St., sat empty since 2018.

San Antonio's Beacon Hill Market & Deli now serving Philly-style sandwiches north of downtown

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Beacon Hill Market &amp; Deli now serving Philly-style sandwiches north of downtown

Don't be salty: here's where to get a National Margarita Day deal in San Antonio Feb. 22

By Nina Rangel

The Good Kind will offer their botanical take on the classic cocktail at half-price on Feb. 22.

San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. to host homebrew competition focused on Double IPAs

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. is located at 11935 Starcrest Drive

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us