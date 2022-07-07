TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Iconic San Antonio eatery Bun ’N’ Barrel has temporarily closed

The spot was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and in the biopic Selena.

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 10:35 am

Longtime San Antonio burger spot Bun 'N' Barrel has closed its doors, though it's unclear for how long.
Instagram / bunnbarrel
Longtime San Antonio burger spot Bun ’N’ Barrel has closed its doors, though it’s unclear for how long.
Longtime San Antonio barbecue spot Bun ’N’ Barrel has closed its doors, though it’s unclear for how long, MySA reports.

The Austin Highway restaurant’s front door bore a “closed temporarily” sign on Wednesday, July 6. However, that's contrary to the business’ Google page, which lists the spot, also known for its burgers, as “permanently closed.”

The Current attempted to contact the eatery via phone and email. The phone number is listed as no longer in service and the email bounced back as undeliverable.

Bun ’N’ Barrel opened 72 years ago, doling out barbecue, burgers, milkshakes and beer via its retro-inspired digs with neon signage, MySA reports.

The spot was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011. Host Guy Fieri called the spot's spicy burger with Thai chili sauce “pretty addicting.” The restaurant also was featured in the 1997 biopic Selena.

Bun ’N’ Barrel is located at 1150 Austin Highway.

Nina Rangel

nrangel

Nina Rangel

