Iconic San Antonio eatery Bun ’N’ Barrel has temporarily closed

Longtime San Antonio burger spot Bun ’N’ Barrel has closed its doors, though it’s unclear for how long.
The Austin Highway restaurant’s front door bore a “closed temporarily” sign on Wednesday, July 6. However, that's contrary to the business’ Google page, which lists the spot, also known for its burgers, as “permanently closed.”
The Current
attempted to contact the eatery via phone and email. The phone number is listed as no longer in service and the email bounced back as undeliverable.
Bun ’N’ Barrel opened 72 years ago, doling out barbecue, burgers, milkshakes and beer via its retro-inspired digs with neon signage, MySA reports.
The spot was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
in 2011. Host Guy Fieri called the spot's spicy burger with Thai chili sauce “pretty addicting.” The restaurant also was featured in the 1997 biopic Selena
Bun ’N’ Barrel is located at 1150 Austin Highway.
