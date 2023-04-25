Illinois-based Beerhead chain to open San Antonio craft-beer pub

Instagram / beerheadbar_
Illinois-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery will open a San Antonio location this summer, according to a state filing.
The Alamo City's craft beer scene is about to get even more saturated with the arrival of Illinois-based chain Beerhead Bar & Eatery.
Beerhead is brewing up a location at 19338 Babcock Road, Suite 100, in far Northwest San Antonio, according to an April 18 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
. It's slated for late-July completion, according to the document.
Officials at Beerhead’s corporate office were unavailable for comment at press time about the plans.
However, the chain’s website notes that each of its locations offers expansive draft and bottled-beer menus along with small bites, pizzas, sandwiches, salads and weekend brunch.
Brews on tap vary by location, but each site offers a selection of suds specific to its region. The locations also serve up a small menu of higher-octane signature cocktails from a full bar, according to the website.
Construction on Beerhead's 2,867-square-foot Northwest San Antonio pub is expected to begin May 31, according to the state filing.
The chain currently operates locations in Illinois, Ohio, New York State, Michigan and Texas. It first and — until now — only Texas location is in the Dallas suburb of Plano.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter