Illinois-based Beerhead chain to open San Antonio craft-beer pub

The brews on tap vary by location, but each offers a selection of suds specific to its region.

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 1:51 pm

Illinois-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery will open a San Antonio location this summer, according to a state filing.
Instagram / beerheadbar_
Illinois-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery will open a San Antonio location this summer, according to a state filing.
The Alamo City's craft beer scene is about to get even more saturated with the arrival of Illinois-based chain Beerhead Bar & Eatery.

Beerhead is brewing up a location at 19338 Babcock Road, Suite 100, in far Northwest San Antonio, according to an April 18 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. It's slated for late-July completion, according to the document.

Officials at Beerhead’s corporate office were unavailable for comment at press time about the plans.

However, the chain’s website notes that each of its locations offers expansive draft and bottled-beer menus along with small bites, pizzas, sandwiches, salads and weekend brunch.

Brews on tap vary by location, but each site offers a selection of suds specific to its region. The locations also serve up a small menu of higher-octane signature cocktails from a full bar, according to the website.

Construction on Beerhead's 2,867-square-foot Northwest San Antonio pub is expected to begin May 31, according to the state filing.

The chain currently operates locations in Illinois, Ohio, New York State, Michigan and Texas. It first and — until now — only Texas location is in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

