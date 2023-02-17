Inaugural San Antonio Pizza Festival will take over Northwest side restaurant Oct. 13

The inaugural fest will take over Northwest side eatery Alamo Biscuit Co.

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 4:51 pm

The inaugural San Antonio Pizza Festival will occur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. - Unsplash / Nik
Unsplash / Nik
The inaugural San Antonio Pizza Festival will occur on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Another day, another food festival.

The inaugural San Antonio Pizza Festival will take over Northwest side eatery Alamo Biscuit Co. on Friday, Oct. 13, doing out saucy pies from several different local vendors, according to a Facebook event page for the event.

The fest will takeover the entire restaurant — located at 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103 — and parking lot to host local ‘za restaurants and food trucks as well as a pizza eating contest. The family-friendly event will run from 6-10 p.m.

The event page is currently sparse on details regarding ticket pricing and participating vendors, but does note that kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more details.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

