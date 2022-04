Korean corndog pop-up and night market will take over San Antonio's Three Star Bar

Instagram / sijang_sa Korean hot dog pop-up outfit Sijang will takeover the kitchen at Three Star Bar on April 18.

Korean corn dogs are having a moment in San Antonio. And why wouldn't they? What's not to like about hot dogs or mozzarella cheese that gets battered, covered in a crunchy topping such as panko and deep fried?Now, a Monday, April 18 pop-up will further showcase the cult fave. Korean hot dog outfit Sijang will take over the kitchen at Pearl-area drinkery Three Star Bar, serving up snacks at a night market featuring local vendors.“Korean corn dogs are typically a market food, and as much fun as we’ve had running them stand-alone, serving them in a marketplace setting has always been our vision for Sijang,” pop-up co-founder Brian Reese told the. “We thought we’d invite all of our creative and hard working friends to come have a place to showcase their talents and products ... and I feel like the most important thing was to make sure that we could create a space for our talented and industrious friends to succeed.”Reese and co-founder Eddie Barrera will sling a small selection of Korean corn dogs from 7 p.m. to sellout. They'll offer both meat-and-cheese corndogs and a cheese-only option for vegetarians. Some market vendors will also offer pastries and desserts.Three Star Bar, located at 521 E. Grayson St., will serve its regular cocktail menu for the evening.