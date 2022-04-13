Korean corndog pop-up and night market will take over San Antonio's Three Star Bar

Now, a Monday, April 18 pop-up will further showcase the cult fave. Korean hot dog outfit Sijang will take over the kitchen at Pearl-area drinkery Three Star Bar, serving up snacks at a night market featuring local vendors.
“Korean corn dogs are typically a market food, and as much fun as we’ve had running them stand-alone, serving them in a marketplace setting has always been our vision for Sijang,” pop-up co-founder Brian Reese told the Current. “We thought we’d invite all of our creative and hard working friends to come have a place to showcase their talents and products ... and I feel like the most important thing was to make sure that we could create a space for our talented and industrious friends to succeed.”
Reese and co-founder Eddie Barrera will sling a small selection of Korean corn dogs from 7 p.m. to sellout. They'll offer both meat-and-cheese corndogs and a cheese-only option for vegetarians. Some market vendors will also offer pastries and desserts.
Three Star Bar, located at 521 E. Grayson St., will serve its regular cocktail menu for the evening.
