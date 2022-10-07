Latin American seafood spot Arenas Marisqueria set to open in San Antonio's Stone Oak area

The eatery comes from the family behind longtime Alamo City restaurant Sabor Cocina Mexicana.

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 12:09 am

click to enlarge Latin America-inspired seafood restaurant Arenas Marisqueria will open next month in Stone Oak. - Courtesy Photo / Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge
Courtesy Photo / Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge
Latin America-inspired seafood restaurant Arenas Marisqueria will open next month in Stone Oak.
Buen viaje! New restaurant Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge is poised to bring “resort-style” seafood dining to San Antonio's North Side, according to details shared by its owners.

The family behind longtime Mexican eatery Sabor Cocina Mexicana will open the new Latin American-inspired eatery in November at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 202.

Arenas Marisqueria will offer a “sophisticated, more modern nautical-themed atmosphere,” along with scratch-made favorites including mojarra chicharron and camarones mojo de ajo, the owners said in an emailed statement.

click to enlarge Arenas Marisqueria's Mojarra Chicharron is one of the "resort-style" dishes on its menu. - Courtesy Photo / Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge
Courtesy Photo / Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge
Arenas Marisqueria's Mojarra Chicharron is one of the "resort-style" dishes on its menu.
"We've been wanting to do a seafood restaurant for a really long time. We love seafood, and my dad makes a great ceviche," executive chef Luis Vazquez Sr. said in a release. "Our goal is to differentiate ourselves from the other Latin seafood restaurants in San Antonio. We're not reinventing the wheel, but the goal is to be more subtle, more refined.”

Arenas also will offer a weekly happy hour featuring signature cocktails such as La Emperadora, made with Empress Gin, St Germain and peach liqueurs.

Although the restaurant will begin serving next month, the owners haven't set a formal opening date.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.
