Little Bites: Closures, speed dating, collaborative craft beer make San Antonio food news this week

A new bourbon-scented beard balm from Alamo Distilling and a specialty craft beer event from Weathered Souls are both on tap.

By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 11:14 am

Southtown staple La Frite Belgian Bistro will be closed for lunch for two weeks.
Instagram / lafritesatx
Southtown staple La Frite Belgian Bistro will be closed for lunch for two weeks.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Hot off the launch of its new kitchen, Freetail's South Presa brewpub on Monday, Jan. 16 will start opening seven days a week for lunch and dinner service. The spot also will offer an $8.50 lunch special, which gives guests the choice of a half sandwich or an 8-inch one-topping pizza with a side salad or cup of soup or chili. 2000 S. Presa St., (210) 625-6000, Freetailbrewing.com.

Southtown staple La Frite Belgian Bistro will close for lunch for the next two weeks but remain open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, 6-10 p.m. The restaurant will resume lunch service just in time for Culinaria Restaurant Weeks, which begins Jan. 16. 728 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-7555, lafritesa.com.

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. will hold a Weathered Souls & Friends event Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring specialty draft selections from more than 20 guest breweries across the nation. The free gathering will take place at the Northeast San Antonio taproom from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500, (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer.

Helotes-area macro-friendly shop Barbell Sweets has permanently closed. Owner Audrey Ayala shared the news on Facebook, saying that the operation — which doled out snacks that are high in protein, low in carbohydrates and rich in healthy fats — had served its last keto cookie.

The San Antonio Zoo will hold a Meet Your Next Ex event Saturday, Feb. 11, offering specialty drinks, speed dating and animal interactions. Dance party vibes also will be available inside its Club Wild Thingz. Tickets to the 21-and-up event run $30. 3903 N. St. Mary's St., Meet Your Next Ex on Eventbrite.

Alamo Distilling Co. has released a beard balm.
Instagram / alamodistillingco
Alamo Distilling Co. has released a beard balm.
Alamo Distilling Co. has released a beard balm scented with notes from its revered Black Label bourbon. The new self-care product is available exclusively in the Eastside tasting room. 2030 E. Houston St., (210) 674-9977, alamodistilling.com.

Freebirds World Burrito will open another SA location, this one at the Fairview Shopping Center at 24200 West Interstate 10 Frontage Road next to Willie’s Icehouse. The new location, set to open this spring, is part of a major expansion plan for the brand, which includes new stores in Hutto and Missouri City. freebirds.com/locations.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Boerne’s Free Roam Brewery will launch a collaborative Texas-style bock that will benefit the Purple Heart Project. The specialty beer — a partnership between the brewery and nearby Compadres Hill Country Cocina — will be available throughout the month. It boasts a 4.7% ABV and features notes of caramel. A portion of the sales of each brew will go directly to the Purple Heart Project, which supports combat-injured veterans throughout the U.S. 325 S. Main St., (830) 582-9741, Freeroambrewing.com.

