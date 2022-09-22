Little Bites: Grand opening details on San Antonio restaurants, starlit dining events, new menus

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Southerleigh Haute South Southerleigh Haute South's new brunch offerings.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Southerleigh Haute South Southerleigh Haute South's new brunch offerings.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Good Kind The Good Kind and Slab Cinema partner for an evening outdoor screening.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ida Claire Ida Claire's CBD Sangria.

Current, the third eatery from local culinary duo Houston and Emily Carpenter, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Government Hill restaurant will offer refined Southern fare in the heavily renovated building nestled between Three Star Bar and the former Alamo BBQ Co. space.has introduced new happy hour and weekend brunch menus. The happy hour offerings will include a variety of chicken wings and discounted cocktails Monday through Friday, 3-5 p.m. Weekend brunch, which runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, now features Southern Pecan Pie French Toast and a Concha Burger.will host a free Thursday-night movie series starting Oct. 13. The collaboration with Slab Cinema will run through Oct. 27, starting with a 7 p.m. showing of Big Night, a flick following two Italian brothers who aim to save their New Jersey restaurant in the 1950s.at Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk hotel will host another Cosmic Night on Sunday, Oct. 9, featuring live music, insight from a tarot card reader and a specialty cocktail.at San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter will host a bourbon dinner featuring Balcones Whiskey and Dean & Peeler Steaks. The menu for the Friday, Sept. 30 dinner will feature five courses and spirit pairings, among them sourdough tortelloni in bone broth matched with a peach-and-chestnut smash cocktail featuring Balcones Lineage Texas Single Malt Whiskey.has expanded its Southern-inspired offerings with new additions to its brunch, lunch, supper and cocktail menus. Piña Coladas and CBD-spiked Sangria here now available to wash bites such as roasted rainbow trout and fire-grilled pork riblets.will hold a Tuesday, Sept. 27 soft opening for its downtown food truck. The pay-what-you-can eatery will serve up hearty breakfast and lunch fare during the week, utilizing the historic Heidgen House’s courtyard and indoor dining room, located near the Alamo.