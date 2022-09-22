Little Bites: Grand opening details on San Antonio restaurants, starlit dining events, new menus

Anticipated near East Side eatery Restaurant Claudine has set an opening date, and Southerleigh Haute South has introduced new menus.

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 9:24 am

click to enlarge Southerleigh Haute South's new brunch offerings. - Courtesy Photo / Southerleigh Haute South
Courtesy Photo / Southerleigh Haute South
Southerleigh Haute South's new brunch offerings.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Restaurant Claudine, the third eatery from local culinary duo Houston and Emily Carpenter, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Government Hill restaurant will offer refined Southern fare in the heavily renovated building nestled between Three Star Bar and the former Alamo BBQ Co. space. 517 E. Grayson St., restaurantclaudine.com.

Southerleigh Haute South has introduced new happy hour and weekend brunch menus. The happy hour offerings will include a variety of chicken wings and discounted cocktails Monday through Friday, 3-5 p.m. Weekend brunch, which runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, now features Southern Pecan Pie French Toast and a Concha Burger. 5822 Worth Parkway, Suite 112, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com.

The Good Kind will host a free Thursday-night movie series starting Oct. 13. The collaboration with Slab Cinema will run through Oct. 27, starting with a 7 p.m. showing of Big Night, a flick following two Italian brothers who aim to save their New Jersey restaurant in the 1950s. 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

click to enlarge The Good Kind and Slab Cinema partner for an evening outdoor screening. - Courtesy Photo / The Good Kind
Courtesy Photo / The Good Kind
The Good Kind and Slab Cinema partner for an evening outdoor screening.

The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk hotel will host another Cosmic Night on Sunday, Oct. 9, featuring live music, insight from a tarot card reader and a specialty cocktail. 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com.

Tributary at San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter will host a bourbon dinner featuring Balcones Whiskey and Dean & Peeler Steaks. The menu for the Friday, Sept. 30 dinner will feature five courses and spirit pairings, among them sourdough tortelloni in bone broth matched with a peach-and-chestnut smash cocktail featuring Balcones Lineage Texas Single Malt Whiskey. 101 Bowie St., (210) 223-1000, tributarysa.com.

click to enlarge Ida Claire's CBD Sangria. - Courtesy Photo / Ida Claire
Courtesy Photo / Ida Claire
Ida Claire's CBD Sangria.
Ida Claire has expanded its Southern-inspired offerings with new additions to its brunch, lunch, supper and cocktail menus. Piña Coladas and CBD-spiked Sangria here now available to wash bites such as roasted rainbow trout and fire-grilled pork riblets. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.

Comfort Cafe will hold a Tuesday, Sept. 27 soft opening for its downtown food truck. The pay-what-you-can eatery will serve up hearty breakfast and lunch fare during the week, utilizing the historic Heidgen House’s courtyard and indoor dining room, located near the Alamo. 121 Starr St., serenitystar.org/san-antonio.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
