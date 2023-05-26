Little Bites: Ida Claire brunch, Boiler House gluten-free menu making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge The
Ida Claire will host Memorial Day brunch Monday, May 29.
Krazy Katsu
will host a Saturday, May 27 pop-up with California-based Spritz canned wine. The event will celebrate the Spritz's Alamo City launch and will feature a free tasting from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Custom frozen cocktails also will be available for purchase, as will buckets of the new vino. 5257 McCullough Ave., (210) 254-9533, krazykatsu.com.
Otro Bar
at the Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will host entertainment on its terrace this weekend, featuring Spanish acoustic music from Christopher Arispe on Saturday, May 27, and beats from DJ Flo on Sunday, May 28. The performances will take place from 7-9 p.m. Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday. 123 N. Saint Mary's St., (210) 404-7516, domingorestaurant.com/otro.
Every summer, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk
features two seasonal poptails — classic cocktails accompanied by a complimentary popsicle. This season’s offering are a margarita and daiquiri, which are served with a white peach popsicle and raspberry popsicle, respectively. 150 E. Houston St., (210) 227-9700, hotelvalencia-riverwalk.com.
Ida Claire
will host Memorial Day brunch for those looking to get out of the house on the holiday, which takes place Monday. The Alamo Quarry-area restaurant will feature its full brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including cinnamon rolls, chicken fried ribeye and pancakes along with chicken and waffles. Reservations are encouraged. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.
Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden
has launched a gluten-free menu for June, National Celiac Disease Awareness Month. The restaurant will feature dozens of gluten-free alternatives such as slow-braised pork shank and bacon-wrapped quail poppers. The menu is available now through June 31. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-4644, boilerhousesa.com.
Central Market
will hold a Legendary Tastes of Texas event June 7-20, highlighting Lone Star State-sourced products including produce, cheese, flowers, meats, sauces, wines and seafood. The SA outpost of H-E-B's gourmet grocery chain will also hold a free “sampling stroll” from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The stroll, which will offer shoppers tastes of the showcased products, is free, but folks must register online
beforehand. 4821 Broadway, (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com.
