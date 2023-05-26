VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Little Bites: Ida Claire brunch, Boiler House gluten-free menu making San Antonio food news

Central Market's Legendary Tastes of Texas event and Krazy Katsu's canned wine pop-up are also on the menu.

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 11:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ida Claire will host Memorial Day brunch Monday, May 29. - Courtesy Photo / Ida Claire
Courtesy Photo / Ida Claire
Ida Claire will host Memorial Day brunch Monday, May 29.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Krazy Katsu will host a Saturday, May 27 pop-up with California-based Spritz canned wine. The event will celebrate the Spritz's Alamo City launch and will feature a free tasting from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Custom frozen cocktails also will be available for purchase, as will buckets of the new vino. 5257 McCullough Ave., (210) 254-9533, krazykatsu.com.

Otro Bar at the Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will host entertainment on its terrace this weekend, featuring Spanish acoustic music from Christopher Arispe on Saturday, May 27, and beats from DJ Flo on Sunday, May 28. The performances will take place from 7-9 p.m. Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday. 123 N. Saint Mary's St., (210) 404-7516, domingorestaurant.com/otro.

Every summer, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk features two seasonal poptails — classic cocktails accompanied by a complimentary popsicle. This season’s offering are a margarita and daiquiri, which are served with a white peach popsicle and raspberry popsicle, respectively. 150 E. Houston St., (210) 227-9700, hotelvalencia-riverwalk.com.

Ida Claire will host Memorial Day brunch for those looking to get out of the house on  the holiday, which takes place Monday. The Alamo Quarry-area restaurant will feature its full brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including cinnamon rolls, chicken fried ribeye and pancakes along with chicken and waffles. Reservations are encouraged. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.

Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden has launched a gluten-free menu for June, National Celiac Disease Awareness Month. The restaurant will feature dozens of gluten-free alternatives such as slow-braised pork shank and bacon-wrapped quail poppers. The menu is available now through June 31. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-4644, boilerhousesa.com.

Central Market will hold a Legendary Tastes of Texas event June 7-20, highlighting Lone Star State-sourced products including produce, cheese, flowers, meats, sauces, wines and seafood. The SA outpost of H-E-B's gourmet grocery chain will also hold a free “sampling stroll” from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The stroll, which will offer shoppers tastes of the showcased products, is free, but folks must register online beforehand. 4821 Broadway, (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Magnolia Pancake Haus to relocate Embassy Oaks restaurant to San Antonio's North Side

By Nina Rangel

Magnolia Pancake Haus will relocate its Embassy Oaks restaurant next month.

First Look: Reopened Francis Bogside brings bold look to space in San Antonio's St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel and Brandon Rodriguez

Southtown gastropub Francis Bogside has reopened in St. Paul Square.

Longtime San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed

By Nina Rangel

Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed.

Family behind San Antonio's La Tuna Grill to open new venture in former Eastside Kitchenette

By Nina Rangel

Eastside Kitchenette closed down in early 2020.

Also in Food & Drink

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us