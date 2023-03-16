Little Bites: Live fire cooking, meat sweats, free ice cream making San Antonio food news this week

Dorrego’s new customizable paella lunch special and Ladino's upcoming Greek wine dinner are also on the menu.

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ambler Texas Kitchen has launched a spring dinner series featuring chefs cooking over an open fire. - Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen
Ambler Texas Kitchen has launched a spring dinner series featuring chefs cooking over an open fire.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Pearl eatery Ladino will host Greek winemaker Christos Zafeirakis of Domaine Zafeirakis Winery for a March 27 wine dinner featuring Executive Chef Berty Richter’s Middle Eastern and Balkan-inspired fare. The dinner will offer four courses paired with six wines from Zafeirakis. With a maximum capacity of 24 guests, the $120 tickets for the wine dinner are extremely limited. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. 200 E. Grayson St., #100, (210) 325-6007, ladinosatx.com.

Texas Dairy Queen locations will celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream cones for all on Monday, March 20. DQ fans can snag a free small vanilla cone at participating locations during business hours on the big day. Limit of one per person and while supplies last. Multiple locations, dairyqueen.com.

click to enlarge Central Market’s Feed the Fire week will spotlight hearty meats. - Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Central Market’s Feed the Fire week will spotlight hearty meats.

Central Market’s Feed the Fire week, March 22-28, will focus on all things grill-worthy, with pork cutting workshops, cooking demos and limited-time meat options from the butcher shop. 4821 Broadway St., (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com.

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk's onsite restaurant Dorrego’s is now serving customized paella dishes at lunch, Monday through Friday. Guests can create their own version of paella with additions such as black mussels, chicken thighs, scallops, green bell peppers, peas and asparagus. The paella station is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and runs $16.95 per person. 150 E. Houston St., 210.230.8454, dorregos.com.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations are celebrating 20 years since the chain's expansion beyond New York with a limited-time menu featuring a NY Hot Dog Pizza — a white pizza topped with hot dog slices, red onions, sauerkraut and stone-ground mustard. Other menu items will pay homage to Grimaldi’s roots in the Big Apple. The menu is available for dine-in and takeout March 7 through June 6. Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com.

click to enlarge Ambler Texas Kitchen's dinner series features mesquite-grilled venison loin, cast iron-seared gulf mahi mahi and butter-roasted corn. - Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen
Ambler Texas Kitchen's dinner series features mesquite-grilled venison loin, cast iron-seared gulf mahi mahi and butter-roasted corn.

Hotel Contessa's Ambler Texas Kitchen has launched a spring dinner series featuring chefs cooking over an open fire on the hotel’s river-level patio. Menu items include mesquite-grilled venison loin, cast iron-seared gulf mahi mahi, butter-roasted corn and grilled bone-in ribeye steak. Live-fire dinner options are available on the Ambler patio every Friday and Saturday in March from 6-9 p.m. Prices run $79 -$129 per person and include the meal and a welcome drink. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com.

The Toronto Star has named San Antonio “the coolest, most inclusive place in Texas,” noting chef Steve McHugh’s Landrace at the Thompson Hotel, immersive art installation Hopscotch and the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge as must-do activities for those who visit. Thanks, Canadians!

Karbach Brewing released two new beers this week — Cerveza Especial and Hopadillo Hazy IPA — just in time for warm patios and long sunny days. The two beers are available at all major retailers in San Antonio. According to the Houston Based Brewery, the Cerveza Especial is a Mexican Lager that straddles the line between sweet and crisp. Alternately, the Hopadillo Hazy offers lighter tropical notes when compared to their staple IPA, Hopadillo. karbachbrewing.com.

SipIt Daiquiris To-Go will open its sixth SA outpost Saturday, March 18 at 3667 Fredericksburg Road. The opening of the Balcones Heights location will include giveaways and family-friendly activities. The celebration will run noon to 10 p.m. 3667 Fredericksburg Road, drinksipit.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Table Talk: A chat with Moureen Kaki of Saha Palestinian Cuisine

By Brandon Rodriguez

Left to right: Moureen Kaki, Suzie Masoud and Sara Masoud

San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now serving people and their pups

By Nina Rangel

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now open.

Austin's Royal Blue Grocery expands San Antonio footprint with food trailer, second storefront

By Nina Rangel

The Royal Blue Grocery food truck started slinging panini and other eats Monday.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are going further than green beer for St. Patrick's Day

By Nina Rangel

The Cottage Irish Pub will celebrate its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Block Party this weekend.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us