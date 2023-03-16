Little Bites: Live fire cooking, meat sweats, free ice cream making San Antonio food news this week

click to enlarge The
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen
Ambler Texas Kitchen has launched a spring dinner series featuring chefs cooking over an open fire.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Pearl eatery Ladino
will host Greek winemaker Christos Zafeirakis of Domaine Zafeirakis Winery for a March 27 wine dinner featuring Executive Chef Berty Richter’s Middle Eastern and Balkan-inspired fare. The dinner will offer four courses paired with six wines from Zafeirakis. With a maximum capacity of 24 guests, the $120 tickets for the wine dinner are extremely limited. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. 200 E. Grayson St., #100, (210) 325-6007, ladinosatx.com.
Texas Dairy Queen
locations will celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream cones for all on Monday, March 20. DQ fans can snag a free small vanilla cone at participating locations during business hours on the big day. Limit of one per person and while supplies last. Multiple locations, dairyqueen.com.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Central Market’s Feed the Fire week will spotlight hearty meats.
Central Market
’s Feed the Fire week, March 22-28, will focus on all things grill-worthy, with pork cutting workshops, cooking demos and limited-time meat options from the butcher shop. 4821 Broadway St., (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com.
Hotel Valencia Riverwalk
's onsite restaurant Dorrego’s
is now serving customized paella dishes at lunch, Monday through Friday. Guests can create their own version of paella with additions such as black mussels, chicken thighs, scallops, green bell peppers, peas and asparagus. The paella station is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and runs $16.95 per person. 150 E. Houston St., 210.230.8454, dorregos.com.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
locations are celebrating 20 years since the chain's expansion beyond New York with a limited-time menu featuring a NY Hot Dog Pizza — a white pizza topped with hot dog slices, red onions, sauerkraut and stone-ground mustard. Other menu items will pay homage to Grimaldi’s roots in the Big Apple. The menu is available for dine-in and takeout March 7 through June 6. Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com
.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen
Ambler Texas Kitchen's dinner series features mesquite-grilled venison loin, cast iron-seared gulf mahi mahi and butter-roasted corn.
Hotel Contessa
's Ambler Texas Kitchen
has launched a spring dinner series featuring chefs cooking over an open fire on the hotel’s river-level patio. Menu items include mesquite-grilled venison loin, cast iron-seared gulf mahi mahi, butter-roasted corn and grilled bone-in ribeye steak. Live-fire dinner options are available on the Ambler patio every Friday and Saturday in March from 6-9 p.m. Prices run $79 -$129 per person and include the meal and a welcome drink. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com.
The Toronto Star
has named San Antonio “the coolest, most inclusive place in Texas,”
noting chef Steve McHugh’s Landrace at the Thompson Hotel, immersive art installation Hopscotch and the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge as must-do activities for those who visit. Thanks, Canadians!
Karbach Brewing
released two new beers this week — Cerveza Especial and Hopadillo Hazy IPA — just in time for warm patios and long sunny days. The two beers are available at all major retailers in San Antonio. According to the Houston Based Brewery, the Cerveza Especial is a Mexican Lager that straddles the line between sweet and crisp. Alternately, the Hopadillo Hazy offers lighter tropical notes when compared to their staple IPA, Hopadillo. karbachbrewing.com
.
SipIt Daiquiris To-Go
will open its sixth SA outpost Saturday, March 18 at 3667 Fredericksburg Road. The opening of the Balcones Heights location will include giveaways and family-friendly activities. The celebration will run noon to 10 p.m. 3667 Fredericksburg Road, drinksipit.com.
