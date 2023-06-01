Little Bites: Picks Bar, Carriqui and Sweetgreen all making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge
Stone Oak's Smashin Crab location will hold a crawfish festival.
Stone Oak’s Smashin Crab
location will hold a Twist & Pinch Crawfish Festival on Saturday, June 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the event will include all-you-can-eat crawfish, crawfish étouffée and bayou bread — the latter being crawfish étouffée and mixed cheeses spread on a garlic butter loaf. The setup runs $40 per person
, and includes entertainment such as tunes from a DJ, live music from Bexar Brass at 2 p.m., and an appearance by the Ft. Sam Houston Army Brass Band. Steel-stomached foodies can also take part in a crawfish eating contest with a $300 grand prize. 700 East Sonterra, #1117, (210) 402-3337, smashincrab.com.
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House
has opened its newest location, this one on in Northwest San Antonio, about two miles west of Tom Slick Park. The 21-and-up eatery will offer the same menu at the chain's two other SA-area locations, including clothesline bacon, tin can nachos, pizzas, burgers and chicken wings. 8403 TX-151, Suite 101, (210) 236-8959, lucycoopers.com.
Pearl eatery Carriqui
will alter its hours for summer, closing on Mondays until the fall. Starting this week, the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m-11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 239 E. Grayson Street, (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.
Live music venue Picks Bar
has also amended its hours for summer, closing Monday and Tuesday from this week moving forward. Operating hours for now are 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. 4553 N. Loop 1604 West, #1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com.
Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House will open a third location this summer.
The Schertz location of EVO Entertainment
will take part in a Kidflix Summer Movie Series that will offer family flicks for just one dollar. Screenings include The Lego Batman, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Peter Rabbit, to name a few. Kidflix screenings run every day from June 9 through August 17, with showtimes starting at 10 a.m. 18658 IH-35 North, (210) 764-6986, evocinemas.com.
Fort Worth-based Gigi’s Cupcakes
will offer a summer mini-box of 12 mini versions of its popular full-sized cupcakes: Midnight Magic, Wedding Cake, Strawberry Shortcake and Scarlett’s Red Velvet. The $22 summer mini box will be available from the business' SA outpost June 1- Aug. 31. 1203 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 109, (210) 481-2300, gigiscupcakesusa.com.
Los Angeles-based salad chain Sweetgreen
will hold a Tuesday, June 6, soft opening at its first San Antoni location. The event at the Quarry Village store will offer tastes of its build-your-own salads, beats by DJ Alyson Alonzo and gelato and coffee from Paciugo. The first 50 guests will receive a swag bag containing a mystery prize box from Kendra Scott, a mini bouquet of flowers and other goodies. The event will run 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 340 East Basse Road, #101, (726) 600-8391, sweetgreen.com.
San Antonio’s Chef Cooperatives
nonprofit is holding a Sunday, June 4, live-fire dinner on the picturesque grounds of micro green purveyor FreshWater Farms. The farm is located in Charlotte, about an hour south of San Antonio. Called “Where There's Smoke, There's Fire,” the event will benefit the farm, and includes a tour, a live fire-cooked feast and libations. The dinner will take place 1-4 p.m., and tickets are $55 per person. 7900 FM 1333 in Charlotte, eventbrite.com.
Kuhlman Cellars
will hold its third annual Dog Days of Summer event benefiting the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome at the Stonewall winery during the Sunday, June 25, event. Doggy pools and bark-cuterie boards will be available for canine guests, and a photographer will be on hand for complimentary puppy portraits. Tickets to the wine release event are $17.50, which includes a three-wine tasting. The event will run noon to 4 p.m. 18421 E., US-290, (512) 920-2675, kuhlmancellars.com.
