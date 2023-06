Little Bites: Picks Bar, Carriqui and Sweetgreen all making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Smashin Crab Stone Oak’s Smashin Crab location will hold a crawfish festival.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House will open a third location this summer.

Stone Oak’slocation will hold a Twist & Pinch Crawfish Festival on Saturday, June 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the event will include all-you-can-eat crawfish, crawfish étouffée and bayou bread — the latter being crawfish étouffée and mixed cheeses spread on a garlic butter loaf. The setup runs $40 per person , and includes entertainment such as tunes from a DJ, live music from Bexar Brass at 2 p.m., and an appearance by the Ft. Sam Houston Army Brass Band. Steel-stomached foodies can also take part in a crawfish eating contest with a $300 grand prize.has opened its newest location, this one on in Northwest San Antonio, about two miles west of Tom Slick Park. The 21-and-up eatery will offer the same menu at the chain's two other SA-area locations, including clothesline bacon, tin can nachos, pizzas, burgers and chicken wings.Pearl eaterywill alter its hours for summer, closing on Mondays until the fall. Starting this week, the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m-11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.Live music venuehas also amended its hours for summer, closing Monday and Tuesday from this week moving forward. Operating hours for now are 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.The Schertz location ofwill take part in a Kidflix Summer Movie Series that will offer family flicks for just one dollar. Screenings include The Lego Batman, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Peter Rabbit, to name a few. Kidflix screenings run every day from June 9 through August 17, with showtimes starting at 10 a.m.Fort Worth-basedwill offer a summer mini-box of 12 mini versions of its popular full-sized cupcakes: Midnight Magic, Wedding Cake, Strawberry Shortcake and Scarlett’s Red Velvet. The $22 summer mini box will be available from the business' SA outpost June 1- Aug. 31.Los Angeles-based salad chainwill hold a Tuesday, June 6, soft opening at its first San Antoni location. The event at the Quarry Village store will offer tastes of its build-your-own salads, beats by DJ Alyson Alonzo and gelato and coffee from Paciugo. The first 50 guests will receive a swag bag containing a mystery prize box from Kendra Scott, a mini bouquet of flowers and other goodies. The event will run 11 a.m.-8 p.m.San Antonio’snonprofit is holding a Sunday, June 4, live-fire dinner on the picturesque grounds of micro green purveyor FreshWater Farms. The farm is located in Charlotte, about an hour south of San Antonio. Called “Where There's Smoke, There's Fire,” the event will benefit the farm, and includes a tour, a live fire-cooked feast and libations. The dinner will take place 1-4 p.m., and tickets are $55 per person.will hold its third annual Dog Days of Summer event benefiting the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome at the Stonewall winery during the Sunday, June 25, event. Doggy pools and bark-cuterie boards will be available for canine guests, and a photographer will be on hand for complimentary puppy portraits. Tickets to the wine release event are $17.50, which includes a three-wine tasting. The event will run noon to 4 p.m.