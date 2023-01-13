Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition

The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 10:53 am

The Piatti at Alamo Quarry Market also got an update. - Instagram / eatpiatti
Instagram / eatpiatti
The Piatti at Alamo Quarry Market also got an update.
Following a five-month renovation, Italian eatery Piatti — a longtime Quarry Market fixture — will reopen Thursday, Jan. 19, boasting an updated atmosphere and menu. A specialty food market also is in the works.

The refurbished restaurant, located at 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 500, will include Venetian plaster walls, brass finishes and a new U-shaped bar, according to Palisades Hospitality, which operates nine Piattis across the U.S.

The California-based chain last year temporarily closed both San Antonio locations for remodeling. The second, 17803 La Cantera Terrace in the Eilan development, is expected to reopen later this spring.

The Quarry Piatti's al fresco dining area has also been refreshed, reconfigured and expanded as part of the remodel, and its updated menu will include a half-dozen specialty pizzas and pasta dishes as well as meatballs al Forno and pan-roasted salmon, according to details shared by Palisades.

Later this spring, Palsades also will open Piatti Provisions, a retail shop connected to the Quarry restaurant that will offer specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Little Bites: Ambler Texas Kitchen, Via 313, Taco Cabana making San Antonio food news this week

By Nina Rangel

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktail's riverside patio.

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ to be featured on episode of Steven Raichlen's Planet BBQ

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ to be featured on episode of Steven Raichlen's Planet BBQ

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

By Nina Rangel

Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

Also in Food & Drink

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us