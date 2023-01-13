Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition

Instagram / eatpiatti The Piatti at Alamo Quarry Market also got an update.

Following a five-month renovation, Italian eatery Piatti — a longtime Quarry Market fixture — will reopen Thursday, Jan. 19, boasting an updated atmosphere and menu. A specialty food market also is in the works.The refurbished restaurant, located at 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 500, will include Venetian plaster walls, brass finishes and a new U-shaped bar, according to Palisades Hospitality, which operates nine Piattis across the U.S.The California-based chain last year temporarily closed both San Antonio locations for remodeling. The second, 17803 La Cantera Terrace in the Eilan development, is expected to reopen later this spring.The Quarry Piatti's al fresco dining area has also been refreshed, reconfigured and expanded as part of the remodel, and its updated menu will include a half-dozen specialty pizzas and pasta dishes as well as meatballs al Forno and pan-roasted salmon, according to details shared by Palisades.Later this spring, Palsades also will open Piatti Provisions, a retail shop connected to the Quarry restaurant that will offer specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.