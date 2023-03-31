Longtime San Antonio watering hole The Texan Icehouse will close permanently next month

The Balcones Heights-area nightspot will serve its last cold ones on April 29.

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 12:26 pm

Balcones Heights-area nightspot The Texan Icehouse will close permanently. - Facebook / The Texan Icehouse
Longtime Balcones Heights-area nightspot The Texan Icehouse will close permanently April 29.

The business took to Facebook to share the news Wednesday, saying that the property at 4518 West Ave. has been sold. Though the new owners "expressed a desire to keep the location operating as a bar,” it will no longer operate as The Texan, the post reads.

Since it opened in 2013, the indoor/outdoor icehouse has been known as a lively happy hour spot, with karaoke and robust service industry patronage. Upon its closure, the management team hopes to offer its staff some kind of severance, the post states.

"Come and join us during our last month of operations. Please take care of the employees and the bar itself. We would like to leave the bar in its current condition when we hand over the keys. Any money we spend on repairs will take away capital we intend to give to our employees as severance,” the post reads.

The Texan Icehouse’s last day of operations will be April 29, 2023.

