Loose-leaf tea bar Nobilitea opening new location on San Antonio's North Side

The shop will soon serve iced and hot-tea lattes, bubble teas and other blended tea-based sippers.

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 11:11 am

Nobilitea will soon bring its customizable tea-based concoctions to SA’s Northside. - INSTAGRAM / THE_MATCAMPBELL
Instagram / the_matcampbell
Nobilitea will soon bring its customizable tea-based concoctions to SA’s Northside.
Nobilitea is bringing its customizable tea-based concoctions to San Antonio’s North Side and plans to open more stores here, according to social media posts from the Kerrville-based business.

Posts shared last week said the 12-store chain will serve up iced and hot-tea lattes, bubble teas and other blended tea-based sippers at a new location at 434 N. Loop 1604 West. Officials didn't reveal an opening date, and they weren't available for comment at press time.

In addition to prepared drinks, the chain also offers retail products, including loose leaf tea, flavored sugar blends, tumblers and flavor enhancers. Customers will also be able to purchase Nobilitea’s brewed product by the gallon.

Nobilitea will join eateries Gigi’s Cupcakes and Costa Pacifica in the Ventura Plaza shopping center. Also new to the center is a venture by SA chef Luca Della Casa, opening in Silo Elevated Cuisine's former space.

Although the company's social media posts didn't say how many more San Antonio locations it plans, its website noted that it's adding one location each in San Angelo, Nacogdoches and Spring. Longer-term, the company plans to expand beyond the Lone Star State, opening outlets in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, Kansas and Arkansas.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
