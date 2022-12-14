Mexican Pizza wars? San Antonio's Taco Cabana launching double-decker snack a la Taco Bell

The product launch comes a little more than three months after the debut of a musical Taco Bell sponsored about its own Mexican Pizza.

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge Taco Cabana's take on the Mexican Pizza features cheese, beef, beans and dressing between two fried tortillas. - Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana's take on the Mexican Pizza features cheese, beef, beans and dressing between two fried tortillas.

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana next week will add a Tex-Mex pizza to its menu — a double-decker snack that looks conspicuously like the much ballyhooed Mexican Pizza from rival fast-food chain Taco Bell.

TC's new menu item, called the Double Crunch Pizza, features seasoned ground beef, refried beans and chipotle ranch dressing along with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses sandwiched between two fried tortillas. The item is topped with pico de gallo, more shredded cheese and a drizzle of sour cream.

“The idea of a ‘Tex-Mex or Mexican pizza’ has been floating around TC for some time now,” Taco Cabana Chief Operating Officer Ulyses Camacho said in a release. “Over the last six months, the Double Crunch Pizza performed very well in several test markets and we couldn’t be more pleased to launch it system-wide."

The new menu item will be available from area TC locations for $4.99 starting Monday, Dec. 19.

For what it's worth, the product launch comes a little more than three months after the debut of a musical Taco Bell sponsored about its own Mexican Pizza, which was discontinued then brought back on Sept. 15.

