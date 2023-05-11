Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Michigan-based Savvy Sliders expanding into San Antonio, taking over old Project Pollo space

Savvy Sliders offers beef, chicken, fish and veggie versions of its namesake mini-burgers along with chicken fingers and hand-spun shakes.

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 10:09 am

click to enlarge The 35-store Savvy Sliders chain is expanding into San Antonio and other Texas markets. - Instagram / savvysliders
Instagram / savvysliders
The 35-store Savvy Sliders chain is expanding into San Antonio and other Texas markets.
Savvy Sliders is expanding its mini-burger brand into the Lone Star State, opening new stores in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston this summer, according to details shared by the Michigan-based company.

Savvy Sliders locations offer a variety of the chain's namesake sliders, including options made with Angus beef, chicken, cod and falafel. Its menu also features hand-battered chicken fingers and hand-spun custard shakes.

Savvy Sliders is set to open its first San Antonio at 303 San Pedro Ave. in the spot formerly occupied by Side Chicks, a venture of the largely shuttered vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo, company officials said.

Savvy Sliders operates 35 locations in Ohio and Michigan. The chain didn't provide specific opening dates for its Texas locations, nor did it say how many locations it plans for the state.

Officials were unavailable for a phone interview at press time.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

