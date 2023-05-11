Michigan-based Savvy Sliders expanding into San Antonio, taking over old Project Pollo space

click to enlarge Instagram / savvysliders The 35-store Savvy Sliders chain is expanding into San Antonio and other Texas markets.

Savvy Sliders is expanding its mini-burger brand into the Lone Star State, opening new stores in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston this summer, according to details shared by the Michigan-based company.Savvy Sliders locations offer a variety of the chain's namesake sliders, including options made with Angus beef, chicken, cod and falafel. Its menu also features hand-battered chicken fingers and hand-spun custard shakes.Savvy Sliders is set to open its first San Antonio at 303 San Pedro Ave. in the spot formerly occupied by Side Chicks, a venture of the largely shuttered vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo, company officials said.Savvy Sliders operates 35 locations in Ohio and Michigan. The chain didn't provide specific opening dates for its Texas locations, nor did it say how many locations it plans for the state.Officials were unavailable for a phone interview at press time.