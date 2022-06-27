Military-themed 'breastaurant' chain Bombshells opens first San Antonio location

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Bombshells
Military-themed Bombshells' new West Side location is one of three planned for the Alamo City.
Military-themed 'breastaurant' Bombshells has landed in the Alamo City, bringing skimpily clad female waitstaff and sports bar-inspired vibes to the West Side.
The chain — operated by the group behind Rick’s Cabaret and its affiliated gentlemen’s clubs — will employ 250 people at the new dining spot at 8410 Texas Highway 151. It will serve lunch, dinner and late nite sustenance.
“We want Bombshells to be the ultimate experience for casual dining, sports viewing, music, food, and fun in San Antonio,” Bombshells Director of Restaurant Operations David Simmons said in a release. “Everything about Bombshells is big, proud and community-friendly, with a great respect for our military, past and present.”
In December 2020, the company announced plans
to open three San Antonio Bombshells locations over the next five years.
The restaurants are known for their red, white and blue branding, aircraft hangar-inspired structures, military memorabilia and uniformed Bombshells Girls, who don dog tags-and-camo garb to drive the theme home.
In addition to indoor seating, the new SA location offers a 3,200-square-foot patio, more than 100 hi-def TVs, free high-speed Wi-Fi and USB charging stations.
The menu features items such as penne tossed in a Cajun-spiced Alfredo sauce, a 14-ounce ribeye steak and giant desserts, including fried cheesecake. Patrons can wash down their eats with cocktails or one more than 20 draft beers.
SA’s first Bombshells will be open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
