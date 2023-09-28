BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Movie star Dave Bautista buys stake in San Antonio's Devils River Whiskey

Bautista is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 2:53 pm

click to enlarge Actor Dave Bautista (left) stands next to a glass of Devils River Whiskey. - Courtesy Photo / Devils River Whiskey
Courtesy Photo / Devils River Whiskey
Actor Dave Bautista (left) stands next to a glass of Devils River Whiskey.
Burly Hollywood actor Dave Bautista has snapped up a stake in San Antonio-based Devils River Whiskey, officials with the award-winning distillery said Thursday.

Bautista, a former WWE Wrestler, is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The star will also appear in Dune: Part 2, premiering in spring 2024.

"I'm extremely honored to join the Devils River family," Bautista said in a statement. "I was blown away by their products and the love and pride that goes into making them. I couldn't be more excited to contribute to the growth of the company."

Founded in 2017, Devils River has emerged as a top producer of Lone Star State whiskey. Its premium bourbon is now available in 36 states, five countries and on cruise lines.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Dave's caliber as an investor and partner," Devils River CEO Mike Cameron said in a statement. "Dave's involvement in our brand is a major step toward Devils River Whiskey leading to the diversification of bourbon culture and elevating Texas whiskey."

Devils River's distillery is located at 401 E. Houston St. downtown and is open to public visits.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

