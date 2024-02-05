Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Nashville's The Peach Cobbler Factory opens first San Antonio shop

The chain doles out a variety of cobblers and other desserts such as churros, cinnamon rolls and Belgian waffles.

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 5:07 pm

The Peach Cobbler Factory is now open in San Antonio. - Instagram / peachcobblerfactory
Instagram / peachcobblerfactory
The Peach Cobbler Factory is now open in San Antonio.
Nashville-based The Peach Cobbler Factory has opened its first San Antonio location, and the store offers more than the chain's namesake dessert.

The company opened its Alamo City location, 1321 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 103, over the weekend, according to a social media post. Like other outlets in the chain, it dishes up cobblers in a variety of flavors, including blackberry-peach, apple-walnut-raisin, cinnamon-praline-peach and sweet-potato-pecan. Naturally, each includes a scoop of ice cream.

However, The Peach Cobbler Factory's array of sweets doesn't end there. According to online details, its menu includes cinnamon rolls, cookies, banana pudding, brownies, churros and Belgian waffles, not to mention sweet peach tea, coffee, flavored milks, soft drinks and "Pudd-N Shakes" in flavors ranging from bourbon-pecan to peanut butter and jelly.

The new store is open noon-10 p.m. daily.

