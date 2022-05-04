Nestle Toll House Café in San Antonio's Culebra Commons permanently closing

Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons
San Antonio’s first Nestle Toll House Café has closed its doors permanently.
After temporarily avoiding closure during the pandemic by asking for community help, San Antonio’s first Nestle Toll House Café has been shuttered permanently.
In a Facebook message late last month, owner Sherry Ramirez blamed the increased cost of goods over the past two years, coupled with lower sales and supply-chain disruptions. “I wanted to thank you all for all of your support, and I pray all of God's blessings on you," she added.
Ramirez and her café in Culebra Commons made news in 2020
, when she asked the community to help keep the business solvent. An outpouring of support helped her stabilize the store while allowing her to give back via donations to the San Antonio Food Bank.
Another Nestle Toll House location at 3142 Pat Booker Road in Universal City is now the chain's sole outpost in the San Antonio area.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.