Nestle Toll House Café in San Antonio's Culebra Commons permanently closing

In 2020, the owner asked community members to help her ride out the pandemic.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 10:24 am

San Antonio’s first Nestle Toll House Café has closed its doors permanently. - FACEBOOK / NESTLE TOLL HOUSE CAFE BY CHIP - CULEBRA COMMONS
Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons
San Antonio’s first Nestle Toll House Café has closed its doors permanently.
After temporarily avoiding closure during the pandemic by asking for community help, San Antonio’s first Nestle Toll House Café has been shuttered permanently.

In a Facebook message late last month, owner Sherry Ramirez blamed the increased cost of goods over the past two years, coupled with lower sales and supply-chain disruptions. “I wanted to thank you all for all of your support, and I pray all of God's blessings on you," she added.


Ramirez and her café in Culebra Commons made news in 2020, when she asked the community to help keep the business solvent. An outpouring of support helped her stabilize the store while allowing her to give back via donations to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Another Nestle Toll House location at 3142 Pat Booker Road in Universal City is now the chain's sole outpost in the San Antonio area.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

