New bar in Northeast San Antonio open only to customers 30 and older

Horizons & More admits only guests aged 30 or older.
Old-timers who easily tire of young adults' drunken shenanigans now have a watering hole where they can be around other seasoned imbibers.
Recently opened Horizons & More only admits guests 30 or older, the San Antonio Express-News reports
According to the casual nightspot’s social media feeds, it opened March 10 in Northeast San Antonio, to provide a drinking destination for the "grown and mature." It offers draft beer, a full bar and themed nights such as sundress Sunday, karaoke Tuesdays, Wednesday stand-up comedy and poetry readings.
“We want to be an entertainment venue as much as a bar,” co-owner Marvin “Cuddy” Haynes told the daily.
The 4,500-square-foot space boasts a covered patio, dance floor and live music stage, as well as eats from a lineup of food trucks on the weekends, the Express-News
reports. It took over the building that once housed American Legion Post 592 and — more recently — Lucky’s Icehouse.
Horizons & More is located at 2818 N.E. Loop 410 and is open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
