New coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice Versa serving and spinning in San Antonio's St. Paul Square

Guests are invited to peruse and play the shop’s extensive vinyl record collection while they sip.

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 1:35 pm

New downtown coffee spot Vice Versa is now open at St. Paul Square. - INSTAGRAM / ABBYXELAINE
Instagram / abbyxelaine
New downtown coffee spot Vice Versa is now open at St. Paul Square.
You could say downtown coffee spot Vice Versa is putting a fresh spin on the java business.

The shop, which held a soft opening Saturday in historic St. Paul Square, isn't just about serving up lattes but also selling new and used vinyl records — along with a helping of "loving energy," according to its owners.

Located at 123 Heiman St., Vice Versa is the heart project of San Antonio couple Vincent Guerrero and Jonabelle Timms. The latter is the esthetician behind Beauty Haus, an inclusive beauty studio located in the space above the coffee shop.

“It was an energizing day for sure,” Timms said of the soft opening. “A huge turnout with lines out the door, a live vinyl DJ and our Rose Buddy Matcha [latte] was an absolute hit.”

For the opening, Guerrero and Timms served up lattes and matcha-based sips along with almond, chocolate and matcha croissants from locally owned Hal’s Bakery. As will always be the case in the shop, guests were invited to peruse and play the its extensive vinyl record collection while they sipped.

This week, Vice Versa will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hours are expected to expand in coming weeks.

