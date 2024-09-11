TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

New Japanese restaurant Takumi Sushi & Bar planned for Far West San Antonio

The new restaurant planned for Culebra Road will cost $1 million to construct.

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 10:00 am

Construction of the new sushi restaurant is scheduled to wrap up next August. - Wikimedia Commons / Yumi Kimura
A new sushi restaurant is in the works for Culebra Road on the Far West Side.

The owners of forthcoming Takumi Sushi & Bar will spend approximately $1 million to construct a new building for the venture, according to details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. It will be located at 10917 Culebra Road near Loop 1604 and El Rodeo de Jalisco.

The Current reached out to the owner of Takumi Sushi & Bar for more details but got no response by press time.

It's unclear whether the eatery is independently operated or part of a chain. Multiple sushi concepts operate in the United States under the Takumi moniker, which in English translates to "unrivaled craftsperson."

Construction on the 7,044-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to begin December 15 and conclude next August, according to its state filing.

Word of the new restaurant may be welcome for sushi lovers still mourning the loss of Godai Sushi, which recently closed after 20 years in business.

