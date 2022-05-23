New nightspot The Lucky Duck to open near downtown San Antonio May 24

The spot boasts a two-story mural by local artist Scotch Willington, also known as Scotch!

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 2:37 pm

San Antonio iteration's of Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck will open to the public Tuesday - INSTAGRAM / SCOTCH_SCOTCH_SCOTCH_
Instagram / scotch_scotch_scotch_
San Antonio iteration's of Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck will open to the public Tuesday
The first San Antonio location of Austin bar concept The Lucky Duck will open Tuesday, slinging cocktails, draft beer and pub eats near downtown.

Located near other nightlife destinations including Roadmap Brewing, Bentley’s Beer Garden, La Roca and Tony's Siesta, The Lucky Duck is located inside a two-story, 6,000-square-foot building at 810 North Alamo St. The spot boasts a two-story mural by local artist Scotch! — also known as Scotch Willington.

Like its flagship Austin location, the new drinkery will offer weekly and monthly events, starting with a 500-pound crawfish boil this Saturday, owner Michael Bajec told the Current.

The San Antonio outpost also will host live music every Saturday and Sunday and offer $7 sparkling wine bottles for mimosas on both days. The bar will announce weekly events such as trivia and salsa nights in coming weeks.

The Lucky Duck will be open Monday through Friday 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon-2 a.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

