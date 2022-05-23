New nightspot The Lucky Duck to open near downtown San Antonio May 24

Instagram / scotch_scotch_scotch_ San Antonio iteration's of Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck will open to the public Tuesday

The first San Antonio location of Austin bar concept The Lucky Duck will open Tuesday, slinging cocktails, draft beer and pub eats near downtown.Located near other nightlife destinations including Roadmap Brewing, Bentley’s Beer Garden, La Roca and Tony's Siesta, The Lucky Duck is located inside a two-story, 6,000-square-foot building at 810 North Alamo St. The spot boasts a two-story mural by local artist Scotch! — also known as Scotch Willington.Like its flagship Austin location, the new drinkery will offer weekly and monthly events, starting with a 500-pound crawfish boil this Saturday, owner Michael Bajec told theThe San Antonio outpost also will host live music every Saturday and Sunday and offer $7 sparkling wine bottles for mimosas on both days. The bar will announce weekly events such as trivia and salsa nights in coming weeks.The Lucky Duck will be open Monday through Friday 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon-2 a.m.