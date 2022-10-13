New Orleans-based PJ's Coffee opening far West San Antonio location this Friday

click to enlarge Instagram / pjscoffee NOLA-based coffee chain PJ’s will open its fourth San Antonio location Friday.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans will open a fourth San Antonio location, cutting the ribbon this Friday on a far West Side outpost.The new PJ's, 10630 Braun Road, Suite 101, will offer a drive-thru and serve hot, iced and frozen coffees as well as organic tea and breakfast pastries, including sugar-coated beignets.The new location is the 16th PJ's store in Texas, and company officials have said they want to have 21 in the state by year's end. Another 17 are slated to open next year.