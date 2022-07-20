New restaurant Full Goods Diner to open at San Antonio's Pearl complex this fall

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Chioco Design
Full Goods Diner will open in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine.
Full Goods Diner will open this fall at San Antonio's Pearl complex, bringing scratch-made, seasonally-driven fare to the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine.
Helmed by San Antonio native and restaurateur Ryan Harms along with chef Patrick Jackson of brunch spot Paperboy in Austin, Full Goods Diner will serve breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients.
Guests can expect a see a blend of Mexican and American flavors on the menu, which will include handmade pastries, seasonal toasts, breakfast enchiladas, pancakes, sopes, carnitas tortas and Hill Country salads, according to partners in the new venture.
click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Paperboy
“Having grown up in San Antonio, I am particularly excited to be back here, contributing to the city’s dining scene,” Harms said in a written statement. “We are so proud of what we’ve created with Paperboy in Austin and can’t wait to bring this fresh yet familiar style of food and hospitality to our guests.”
The design of Full Goods Diner will feature rich wooden accents, plenty of natural light and a greenhouse-style entry, according to descriptions provided to the Current
. Full Goods Diner also will feature a patio that extends out into the new plaza space at Pearl
, set to open this summer.
Full Goods Diner, located at 200 E. Grayson St., is set for a September opening. A more specific date is forthcoming.
