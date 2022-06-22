New San Antonio barbecue joint Double A BBQ opens up on South Side

Facebook / Double A Barbecue Double A BBQ uses a mix of pecan, mesquite and post oak wood chips on its meats.

Double A BBQ has begun slinging sandwiches, homemade sides and smoked meat by the pound, becoming the newest entrant in San Antonio's increasingly crowded barbecue game.Previously a catering outfit, the South Side restaurant, 1107 Roosevelt Ave., began serving five days ago, according to an online announcement. It will hold a grand opening this Saturday, christening the new permanent location with a celebration of food and music.Double A uses a mix of pecan, mesquite and post oak wood chips to cook a variety of meats, including sausage, brisket, turkey, pork and massive dino ribs, according to its online menu. In addition to selling the star attraction by itself or in sliders, the restaurant also offers it in tacos and on top of nachos.The new spot is open Saturday through Monday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., or until the goods sell out.