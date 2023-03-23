New San Antonio seafood spot Arenas Marisqueria now open in Stone Oak

The eatery comes from the family behind longtime Alamo City restaurant Sabor Cocina Mexicana.

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 1:31 pm

click to enlarge Arenas Marisqueria's mojarra chicharron is one of the "resort-style" dishes on its menu. - Courtesy Photo / Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge
Courtesy Photo / Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge
Arenas Marisqueria's mojarra chicharron is one of the "resort-style" dishes on its menu.
The San Antonio family behind longtime Mexican eatery Sabor Cocina Mexicana has opened a seafood spot called Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge in Stone Oak.

The restaurant held its grand opening March 16, welcoming guests into a space at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 202, remodeled to give it a nautical feel.

Executive chef Luis Vazquez Sr.'s dishes include mojarra chicharron and camarones mojo de ajo, and every meal starts with levanta muertos soup — a traditional Mexican starter whose name translates to "soup that will raise the dead" — according to the owners.

"All of the recipes are family recipes. They're our take on classic Latin dishes,” co-owner Luis Vazquez said in a statement. “We want to evoke the sense of being at a classier resort-style restaurant in Cancun or Cabo, but ultimately, we want to be authentic to ourselves and create our own favorite restaurant …"

Arenas Marisqueria is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday. It also offers weekday happy hour specials.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

