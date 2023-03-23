New San Antonio seafood spot Arenas Marisqueria now open in Stone Oak

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge Arenas Marisqueria's mojarra chicharron is one of the "resort-style" dishes on its menu.

The San Antonio family behind longtime Mexican eatery Sabor Cocina Mexicana has opened a seafood spot called Arenas Marisqueria and Lounge in Stone Oak.The restaurant held its grand opening March 16, welcoming guests into a space at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 202, remodeled to give it a nautical feel.Executive chef Luis Vazquez Sr.'s dishes include mojarra chicharron and camarones mojo de ajo, and every meal starts with levanta muertos soup — a traditional Mexican starter whose name translates to "soup that will raise the dead" — according to the owners."All of the recipes are family recipes. They're our take on classic Latin dishes,” co-owner Luis Vazquez said in a statement. “We want to evoke the sense of being at a classier resort-style restaurant in Cancun or Cabo, but ultimately, we want to be authentic to ourselves and create our own favorite restaurant …"Arenas Marisqueria is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday. It also offers weekday happy hour specials.