New San Antonio Taiwanese comfort food spot Wei Chow to hold soft opening weekend

Wei Chow, a new Taiwanese comfort food spot on the city’s Northwest side, will open this weekend, serving up savory lo mein, bao and stir fries in a get-it-til-it’s-gone capacity.The company took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news of the soft opening, noting that the hours and menu — which includes an assortment of appetizers, lo mein, fried rice, braised pork belly bao, stir fries and boba teas — would be limited this Friday, Saturday and Sunday to “gear up towards Grand Opening day.”The eatery, located at 9703 Bandera Road, will be open this Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m. and Sunday from 5–9 p.m. The post also noted that "regular hours" moving forward will be from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. It did not clarify which days of the week those hours will apply, however.Thereached out to Wei Chow for clarification, but had not heard back by press time.