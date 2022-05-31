New tea and coffee bar R + R Collective Co. opening in Southtown this weekend

Instagram / localthreadstx New Southtown shop R + R Collective Co. will specialize in coffee, tea and thoughtful retail.

New Southtown coffee and tea bar R + R Collective Co. will open this Friday, targeting customers who like to sip while they shop.In addition to caffeinated drinks, the store at 1010 S. Flores St. will offer vintage clothing, houseplants, wellness products and an apothecary of organic bulk herbs. Co-founders Tyler Beakley, Kelsey Minard, Ashlea Ma and Brian Valdez said the concept focuses on local products and exceptional service.“Retail is changing, and we are excited to be a part of the change. We know customers want more intention put into what they are offered, and we are thrilled to provide not only more thoughtful products and local brands, but a more thoughtful experience for the customer overall," Beakley said in a release.Beakley and Minard also operate SA-based wellness company Relyt, which offers self-care products and education rooted in Beakley’s study of herbalism and the phytochemistry. R +R co-founders Ma and Valdez helm Be Kind Rewind, a local vintage clothing business specializing in vintage menswearThe teams met while participating in local pop-up markets around SA with their own brands before embarking on R + R.The coffee-meets-retail concept will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.