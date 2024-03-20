Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

New Vietnamese banh mi spot to coming to Northwest San Antonio this month

Banh Mi 102 will offer its first 25 guests a complimentary banh mi and milk tea combo on opening day.

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 12:31 pm

Banh Mi 102 specializes in Vietnamese sandwiches served on a baguette. - Facebook / Banh Mi 102
Facebook / Banh Mi 102
Banh Mi 102 specializes in Vietnamese sandwiches served on a baguette.
A new Northwest San Antonio banh mi haven soon will be serving variations of the favorite Vietnamese sandwich.

Banh Mi 102 — 7531 Bandera Road, Suite 106 — trumpeted a Saturday, March 30, grand opening via a social media post. The restaurant's owners said they will treat their first 25 guests that day to a complimentary banh mi and milk tea combo. Those who don't make it in time for the freebie that day still will receive a 40% discount on all orders.

Banh mi typically consist of a baguette loaded with seasoned pork, sliced cucumber, pickled carrot, daikon radish, cilantro, chilis and jalapeño. A flavorful pâté is also a frequent addition.

Beyond its signature sandos, Banh Mi 102 offers Vietnamese meatballs, a ham and pâté plate, milk tea and smoothies. The restaurant is currently operating in a soft-opening capacity.

March 20, 2024

