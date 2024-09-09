TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

North San Antonio all-pink coffee shop Pink Rose closes shortly after rebrand

The shop originally opened in 2023 as Pink Cappuccino before changing ownership this year.

By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 4:48 pm

The coffee shop, originally called Pink Cappuccino, has closed just a few months after its rebrand.
Instagram / Pink Rose Coffee Haus
The coffee shop, originally called Pink Cappuccino, has closed just a few months after its rebrand.
All-pink Stone Oak java joint Pink Rose Coffee Haus has closed after a rebrand and ownership change earlier this year, MySA reports.

Roxana Jimenez opened the coffee shop in 2023 as Pink Cappuccino. She launched the store after surviving an abduction in Mexico and fleeing to the United States.

The shop quickly amassed a following — both due to its cute decor and Jimenez herself. In media interviews, she spoke of her journey of self-empowerment through the color pink, stating that she wanted to share that empowerment with other women.

In early 2024, the shop changed ownership, social media posts show. New owner Janet Favela rebranded the business as Pink Rose Coffee Haus. The pink decor and theme remained under Favela, who's also a real estate agent under the moniker "Janet the Pink Realtor."

However, only a few months after changing hands, the shop is permanently closed, according to MySA's reporting. Pink Rose hasn't made any formal announcement, but the location is boarded up, according to the online news site.

Pink Rose Coffee Haus is still listed as Pink Cappuccino on Google, which states that it's "temporarily closed." The shop is located at 238 N. Loop 1604, Suite 102.

