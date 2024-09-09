North San Antonio all-pink coffee shop Pink Rose closes shortly after rebrand

The coffee shop, originally called Pink Cappuccino, has closed just a few months after its rebrand.

opened the coffee shop in 2023 as Pink Cappuccino. She launched the store after

and fleeing to the United States.

The shop quickly amassed a following — both due to its cute decor

Jimenez herself. In media interviews, she spoke of her journey of self-empowerment through the color pink, stating that she wanted to share that empowerment with other women.

In early 2024, the shop changed

. New owner Janet Favela rebranded the business as Pink Rose Coffee Haus. The pink decor and theme remained under Favela, who's also a real estate agent under the moniker "Janet the Pink Realtor."

However, only a few months after changing hands, the shop is permanently closed, according to MySA's reporting.

Pink Rose hasn't made any formal announcement, but the location is boarded up, according to the online news site.



Pink Rose Coffee Haus is still listed as Pink Cappuccino on Google, which states that it's "temporarily closed." The shop is located at 238 N. Loop 1604, Suite 102.





Roxana Jimenezandownership, social media posts show