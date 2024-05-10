Northwest San Antonio's Thai Taste shuts doors, says closure may be temporary

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Thai Taste is located at 5520 Evers Road.
Longtime Northwest San Antonio Asian mainstay Thai Taste has shut down, according to a Friday post on its Facebook page. However, its owners said they're hopeful the closure is only temporary.
The owners of the 29-year-old restaurant, located at 5520 Evers Road, thanked diners for their patronage in the post. Without providing specifics, they added that they were looking for ways to reopen the eatery soon.
"This decision has not been easy, and it comes after much deliberation and heartache," the post read. "We are [hopeful], however, that this is not a final goodbye but a brief pause as we explore solutions and pathways to reopen our doors in the near future."
The Current
reached to Thai Taste for more details but got no response by press time.
Over the years, the humble strip-mall restaurant gained a rabid following for serving up flavorful Thai staples such as Tom Kha with chicken, yellow curry beef pa-nang and mango with sweet sticky rice.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed