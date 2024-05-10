SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Northwest San Antonio's Thai Taste shuts doors, says closure may be temporary

The business had been slinging Thai staples for nearly 30 years.

By on Fri, May 10, 2024 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge Thai Taste is located at 5520 Evers Road. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Thai Taste is located at 5520 Evers Road.
Longtime Northwest San Antonio Asian mainstay Thai Taste has shut down, according to a Friday post on its Facebook page. However, its owners said they're hopeful the closure is only temporary.

The owners of the 29-year-old restaurant, located at 5520 Evers Road, thanked diners for their patronage in the post. Without providing specifics, they added that they were looking for ways to reopen the eatery soon.

"This decision has not been easy, and it comes after much deliberation and heartache," the post read. "We are [hopeful], however, that this is not a final goodbye but a brief pause as we explore solutions and pathways to reopen our doors in the near future."

The Current reached to Thai Taste for more details but got no response by press time.

Over the years, the humble strip-mall restaurant gained a rabid following for serving up flavorful Thai staples such as Tom Kha with chicken, yellow curry beef pa-nang and mango with sweet sticky rice.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

