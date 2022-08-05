Now downtown San Antonio bar Sojourn will begin serving in former Juniper Tar space on Friday

Gone are the previous spot’s dark walls and gilded accents, and in their place are warm wood tones as well as rich blue and teal hues.

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 12:15 pm

New downtown bar Sojourn will offer more easygoing vibes than Juniper Tar, whose space it took over. - Instagram / sojournsatx
Instagram / sojournsatx
New downtown bar Sojourn will offer more easygoing vibes than Juniper Tar, whose space it took over.

Anticipated downtown drinkery Sojourn will hold a soft opening this Friday, bringing easygoing vibes to the space that previously housed craft-cocktail haven Juniper Tar.

Long-closed Juniper Tar was known for its dark, moody atmosphere, but Sojourn’s vibe is decidedly more casual, according to a video posted Thursday to its social media feeds announcing the opening.
Gone are Juniper Tar’s dark walls and gilded accents. In their place, the video shows off warm wood tones, rich blue and teal hues and murals featuring tropical greenery. The spot held a gathering for friends and family earlier this week and will welcome the public at 5 p.m. Friday, according to its post.

Sojourn will offer its cocktail and food menus all night while hosting musical guests Jose Amador and the Good Vibes Quintet from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The bar is located at 244 W. Houston St.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

