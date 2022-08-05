Now downtown San Antonio bar Sojourn will begin serving in former Juniper Tar space on Friday

Instagram / sojournsatx New downtown bar Sojourn will offer more easygoing vibes than Juniper Tar, whose space it took over.

Anticipated downtown drinkery Sojourn will hold a soft opening this Friday, bringing easygoing vibes to the space that previously housed craft-cocktail haven Juniper Tar.Long-closed Juniper Tar was known for its dark, moody atmosphere, but Sojourn’s vibe is decidedly more casual, according to a video posted Thursday to its social media feeds announcing the opening.Gone are Juniper Tar’s dark walls and gilded accents. In their place, the video shows off warm wood tones, rich blue and teal hues and murals featuring tropical greenery. The spot held a gathering for friends and family earlier this week and will welcome the public at 5 p.m. Friday, according to its post.Sojourn will offer its cocktail and food menus all night while hosting musical guests Jose Amador and the Good Vibes Quintet from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The bar is located at 244 W. Houston St.