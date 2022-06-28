One-price Mexican chain Cervecería Chapultepec hastily closes both San Antonio locations

click to enlarge
One-price Mexican chain Cervecería Chapultepec has suddenly closed both of its Alamo City outposts.
Just two years after making its San Antonio debut, one-price Mexican chain Cervecería Chapultepec has suddenly shuttered both of its Alamo City outposts.
The chain announced the closures Monday on Facebook
, offering no details about the reasons for its decision.
The two eateries — located in Tobin Hill at 906 E. Elmira St. and at 8403 Highway 151, Suite 101 — made their SA debut in in 2020, offering tacos and tortas along with cocktails, wine and beer. The chain, based in Mexico, is most popular for its one-price food and drink menu — everything is listed at $2.90.
Cervecería Chapultepec operates more than 100 locations in Mexico and Central and South America.
In May of 2021, the Elmira location was named in a $20 million lawsuit
. The suit alleges that a driver who struck and killed a local cyclist had been drinking at Cervecería Chapultepec's Elmira location and was “in all probability” intoxicated when she left, posing “a clear danger to herself and others.”
The Current
reached out to the company for more details via email, but didn't heard back by press time.
