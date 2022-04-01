Online review site Yelp adds new function that shows bar and restaurant health inspection scores

Instagram / steveguzman83
Castle Hills eatery Lucky Noodle consistently performs well on health inspections, according to data collected by Yelp.
Online review site Yelp has entered into a partnership with Seattle-based Hazel Analytics to display health inspection data on bars and restaurants.
Starting Thursday, hygiene scores became visible on Yelp pages for Lone Star State restaurant and food businesses under the “Info” section of its app. Users can also click on the health score itself for detailed inspection and violation information sourced from county health departments, according to company officials.
To debut the new function, Yelp compiled metro area-specific lists that show the businesses that performed best on health inspections from 2019 to 2022. Among SA's top performers
are Castle Hills eatery Lucky Noodle and La Panadería's downtown location.
