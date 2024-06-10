Owner of San Antonio nightspot Bentley’s has 2 new concepts in the works

Facebook / Jesse Tavitas
McFlys Bar and BBQ and Just Like Heaven will share nearly 5,000 square feet at 829 N. Alamo St.
The owner behind downtown bar Bentley's Beer Garden appears to have two other center-city nightspots in the works, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
.
Dual concepts McFlys Bar and BBQ and Just Like Heaven are planned for a nearly 5,000-square-foot structure at 829 N. Alamo St., according to a June 5 state filing. Work on the project will include an interior finish out of the existing building "for bar use," documents show.
The TDLR filing lists Jesse Tavitas, who has a hand in operating Bentley's Beer Garden, Bentley's Bar and LGBTQ-friendly Let's Be Honest, as being behind the new ventures.
Tavitas also shared updates to the new space via social media, explaining that McFly’s will share a lot with an upcoming two-story structure, the initial concept of which is still in the works. Meanwhile, Just Like Heaven — named for a song by the Cure — will be a club with VIP seating that focuses mainly on '80s, '90s and new wave music, according to one of Tavitas' Facebook posts.
Construction on the new concepts is slated to start July 16 and finish around September 30, according to state regulatory filings. The estimated cost of the project is around $149,000.
The new nightspots will join others in the area, including Roadmap Brewing Co., La Roca Cantina and Tavitas' Bentley's Beer Garden.
Bentley's Beer Garden and Bentley's Bar were both recently in the news
after City of San Antonio officials delivered a cease-and-desist order over code violations and noise complaints. Circumstances surrounding the reported closures have been foggy, but recent social media posts show that Bentley's Beer Garden is back in action
.
Further details about McFlys Bar and Just Like Heaven are sparse. The Current
reached out to Tavitas for more information about the new ventures — and an update on both Bentley's locations — but hasn't heard back by press time.
