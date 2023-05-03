Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Owner of Schertz drinkery Bar House to open new location in downtown San Antonio

The new nightspot will be a stone’s throw from Lucky Duck, Bentley’s Beer Garden and Roadmap Brewing.

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 1:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The original Bar House isolated in Schertz. - Instagram / barhouseschertz
Instagram / barhouseschertz
The original Bar House isolated in Schertz.
The owner-operator of a trio of bars in San Antonio's northeastern 'burbs plans to make his first foray into downtown San Antonio.

Nick Marquez of Hidden Grove, Old Main Ice House and Bar House — all in the Schertz area — confirmed he's about to begin converting a 93-year-old building at 820 N. Alamo St. into Bar House San Antonio. It's located a stone’s throw from bustling nightspots Lucky Duck, Bentley’s Beer Garden and Roadmap Brewing.

Marquez told the Current his new venture will follow the original Bar House formula, featuring a renovated historic shell and multiple bars serving up specialty cocktails. New to this location, however, will be a multi-level backyard, offering night sky views in the heart of the city.

Marquez’s existing watering holes are known for their sports bar-plus-backyard-hangout vibes and pet-friendly policies.

Work on the Bar House San Antonio building will include renovation of the existing two-story wood structure plus construction of the two-story steel backyard area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Construction will get underway in July and wrap up in January, the document shows.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Current's Flavor is back May 4, featuring bigger-than-ever Culinary Showdown

By Nina Rangel

Chef-prepared bites, as well as wine and beer, DJ sets and the sprawling grounds of the San Antonio Museum of Art create an evening of food-driven revelry.

Online data shows 'restaurant-style salsa' is Texas' most searched Cinco de Mayo recipe

By Nina Rangel

Apparently, many Texans are looking to celebrate Mexican independence with fiery restaurant-style salsa at home.

Lone Star Beer taps San Antonio bartender for cocktail recipe made for porch sipping

By Nina Rangel

Squeezebox and Amor Eterno owner Aaron Peña's Texas Heat cocktail.

San Antonio restaurateur revives Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport

By Nina Rangel

Curry Boys BBQ is participating in this year's AAPI passport initiative.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us