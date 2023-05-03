Owner of Schertz drinkery Bar House to open new location in downtown San Antonio

Instagram / barhouseschertz
The original Bar House isolated in Schertz.
The owner-operator of a trio of bars in San Antonio's northeastern 'burbs plans to make his first foray into downtown San Antonio.
Nick Marquez of Hidden Grove, Old Main Ice House and Bar House — all in the Schertz area — confirmed he's about to begin converting a 93-year-old building at 820 N. Alamo St. into Bar House San Antonio. It's located a stone’s throw from bustling nightspots Lucky Duck, Bentley’s Beer Garden and Roadmap Brewing.
Marquez told the Current
his new venture will follow the original Bar House formula, featuring a renovated historic shell and multiple bars serving up specialty cocktails. New to this location, however, will be a multi-level backyard, offering night sky views in the heart of the city.
Marquez’s existing watering holes are known for their sports bar-plus-backyard-hangout vibes and pet-friendly policies.
Work on the Bar House San Antonio building will include renovation of the existing two-story wood structure plus construction of the two-story steel backyard area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
.
Construction will get underway in July and wrap up in January, the document shows.
