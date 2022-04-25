Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Owners of San Antonio's Curry Boys and Pinch House opening another St. Mary's Strip venture

Wurst Behavior, an Asian twist on a German beer garden, is slated to open this fall.

By on Mon, Apr 25, 2022 at 3:29 pm

Wurst Behavior will be located at 358 E. Craig St.
This fall, the St. Mary's Strip will get another infusion of Texas-Asian flavor.

That's when San Antonio restaurateurs Sean Wen and Andrew Ho will open Wurst Behavior, a beer garden in the nightlife district that will feature fare inspired by Asian and German culinary traditions, MySA reports

If that mashup has you scratching your head, don’t fret. Wen and Ho have successfully put an Asian twist on an unexpected cuisine not once now but twice. The pair are two-thirds of the teams behind Curry Boys BBQ — a St. Mary's staple that serves up green and yellow curries topped with expertly-smoked meats — and Pinch Boil House, which serves Southeast Asian-inspired seafood with a Cajun flair.

For Wurst Behavior, they’ll be joined by local butcher extraordinaire Joe Saenz, who's curating a menu of brats in buns, classic steakhouse burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers, according to MySA. The outdoor venue, located at 358 E. Craig St., will also serve beer and wine.

“If you can imagine a zen garden or tea garden that's a beer version of it, that's the kind of vibe we're going for,” Wen told the news site.

Renderings Wen shared with MySA show an Airstream trailer, which he said will be modified to become the kitchen. Covered patios will offer fans and misters during the summer and heaters for the winter, making the space great for a “quick breakaway from the office for lunch,” Wen added.

Wurst Behavior’s targeted opening date is late summer to early fall, Wen told the site, but that that timeline is tentative due to shortages affecting the food and construction industries.

Nina Rangel

