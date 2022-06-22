Owners of San Antonio's El Remedio food trucks opening first brick-and-mortar restaurant

The new eatery, located at 5018 Research Drive, will be less than a mile from USAA headquarters and is slated to open this summer, MySA reports. Co-owner Joshua Palacios told the expansion will give he and his wife and business partner Martha more room to create an “experience” for their following.
Palacios also told MySA El Remedio fans can expect the same birria, mariscos and sushi that made the food trucks popular, along with a selection of new Mexican dishes.
“El Remedio Mexican Kitchen and Bar is not going to be just a regular restaurant,” Palacios added. “Every time someone goes, I want it to be an experience — have a good time, not just sit down and eat. I want people to be able to go laugh, have some drinks and enjoy the time that they're there.”
The new location will go into the building that previously housed a Gibby's Ice House location, which has since relocated to the South Side's Brooks development.
El Remedio Mexican Kitchen and Bar’s opening date is contingent on receiving the establishment getting its Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission license, which Palacios told MySA is likely to take about two months.
