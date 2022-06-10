Pandemic-era free lunch waivers set to expire, potentially affecting more than 1 million Texas kids

The waivers allowed all students — regardless of financial status — to eat breakfast and lunch at school for free.

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 4:33 pm

Universally free school breakfasts and lunches are set to expire June 30. - INSTAGRAM / PASAFARMING
Instagram / pasafarming
Universally free school breakfasts and lunches are set to expire June 30.
For many low- and middle-income parents with kids in the public school system, COVID-era universally free school breakfasts and lunches have been a godsend.

However, on June 30 those federal waivers are set to expire, putting as many as 1.4 million Texan children at risk of losing that sustenance at a time when families are struggling against rising inflation.

The Child Nutrition COVID-19 Waivers were approved by Congress and issued via the U.S. Department of Agriculture during 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Amendments to the documents allowed all students — regardless of financial status — to eat breakfast and lunch at school for free.

The waivers allowed 10 million more U.S. students to dine free at school daily, Politico reports.  At the start of the COVID crisis, 3.7 million children in Texas were eligible to receive free and reduced lunches if their household fell below 130% of the Federal poverty level.

An extension of the waivers was originally included in the $1.5 trillion spending bill that President Joe Biden signed in March. However, its inclusion faced pushback from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Bon Appetit reports.

The extension would have kept the waivers in play for one more year.

As it stands now, families will return to the pre-COVID process of applying for free or reduced-price meals via the National School Lunch Program at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The NSLP calculates financial eligibility of each student on a national level rather than a sliding scale that accounts for cost-of-living differences.

As advocates push for congressional action, some states aren’t holding their breath. California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Colorado are all in the process of passing their own universal free school meal legislation at the local level, Bon Appetit reports.

To encourage Congress to act before the waivers expire, family advocates urge residents to call their federal elected representatives.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

