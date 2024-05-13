Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies to make San Antonio debut later this year

click to enlarge
Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies will open two new bakeries in Northwest San Antonio in the coming months, slinging warm cookies all day and late into the night, company officials said.
The brand — known for serving warm sweets at all hours of the day — will open one bakery near Methodist Hospital and another near the University of Texas at San Antonio. The new locations will mark the first-ever Insomnia Cookies locations in San Antonio and the brand’s 23rd and 24th locations in Texas.
Sweet-toothed Alamo City residents can expect cookie flavors such as classic chocolate chunk to snickerdoodle and confetti deluxe, as well as brookies, brownies, ice cream cookie sandwiches and blondies — all served warm or cold.
Insomnia stores stay open past midnight for those with late-night sweet cravings, and many locations offer late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later. On some days, stores close as late as 3 a.m.
Construction on the first location, 6010 UTSA Boulevard, Suite 104, began May 6 and is slated to finish June 21, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation files show
. State filings show construction the second
, 4316 Gardendale St., should already be completed.
The Insomnia Cookies website
lists both locations as "coming soon."
The Current
reached out to company officials for more opening details, but didn't hear back by press time.
