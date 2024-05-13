SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies to make San Antonio debut later this year

The brand — known for serving its variety of warm sweets at all hours of the day — will open two new SA locations in the coming months.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 3:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Insomnia Cookies will soon open two San Antonio locations. - Courtesy Photo / Insomnia Cookies
Courtesy Photo / Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies will soon open two San Antonio locations.
Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies will open two new bakeries in Northwest San Antonio in the coming months, slinging warm cookies all day and late into the night, company officials said.

The brand — known for serving warm sweets at all hours of the day — will open one bakery near Methodist Hospital and another near the University of Texas at San Antonio. The new locations will mark the first-ever Insomnia Cookies locations in San Antonio and the brand’s 23rd and 24th locations in Texas.

Sweet-toothed Alamo City residents can expect cookie flavors such as classic chocolate chunk to snickerdoodle and confetti deluxe, as well as brookies, brownies, ice cream cookie sandwiches and blondies — all served warm or cold.

Insomnia stores stay open past midnight for those with late-night sweet cravings, and many locations offer late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later. On some days, stores close as late as 3 a.m.

Construction on the first location, 6010 UTSA Boulevard, Suite 104, began May 6 and is slated to finish June 21, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation files show. State filings show construction the second, 4316 Gardendale St., should already be completed.

The Insomnia Cookies website lists both locations as "coming soon."

The Current reached out to company officials for more opening details, but didn't hear back by press time.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First Look: San Antonio's new Pullman Market is a bustling foodie haven

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave., on the south end of the redeveloped Pearl complex.

New Braunfels' Cancun Mexican restaurant being rebuilt after fire

By Travis E. Poling

Emergency crews battle the Nov. 14 blaze at Cancun Mexican Restaurant.

Distillers want to decriminalize making booze at home

By Josephine Lee, The Texas Observer

A former moonshiner explains how a homemade still works.

San Antonio-based H-E-B to spend $10 million remodeling Castle Hills store

By Nina Rangel

Construction on the H-E-B store at 6000 West Ave. is slated to begin in August.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us