SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Postino Wine Café reveals June opening date for second San Antonio location

The wine-focused eatery will be located about a half mile north of the Pearl complex.

By on Thu, May 30, 2024 at 2:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Postino Wine Café is known for its extensive collections of boutique wines and “snacky things.” - Courtesy Photo / Upward Projects
Courtesy Photo / Upward Projects
Postino Wine Café is known for its extensive collections of boutique wines and “snacky things.”
Postino Wine Café — a Phoenix-based chain known for its posh, wine-focused eateries — will open its second Alamo City location on June 6, according to a social media post from company brass.

The new cafe, located at 2600 Broadway, will offer more than 5,500 square feet of dining space in which to nosh on the chain’s trademark bruschetta, charcuterie boards, panini, soups, salads, shareable “snacky things.” The menu also includes heftier entrees such as grilled chicken skewers and shrimp scampi.

The new Postino also will offer more than 30 boutique wines and craft beers along with a full bar. The chain offers a daily happy hour from opening through 5 p.m., highlighting $6 wine per glass and $6 pitchers of local brews.

Like the company's first SA location, which opened last summer at 17627 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 103, the new Broadway location will host weekend brunch.

Postino has yet to post operating hours for the Broadway location to its website. If it follows the lead of the La Cantera restaurant, it will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New vegan concept Kind Burgers opening on San Antonio's South Side

By Nina Rangel

Kind Burgers is located at 1305 Pleasanton Road.

San Antonio restaurant and Americana music venue The Rustic has closed

By Nina Rangel

The Rustic opened at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, #204, in 2017.

San Antonio's Netflix-famous Carnitas Don Raúl foot trucks tease first brick-and-mortar location

By Nina Rangel

Carnitas Don Raúl recently shared this artist's rendering of a permanent dining spot near the San Antonio Museum of Art.

San Antonio's newly opened Pullman Market now offering discounts to military members

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave.

The Paloma and the gin and tonic are both worthy contenders for best hot-weather cocktail

By Ron Bechtol

The Paloma uses modest ingredients to create a refreshing summer drink.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us