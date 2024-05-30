Postino Wine Café reveals June opening date for second San Antonio location

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Upward Projects
Postino Wine Café is known for its extensive collections of boutique wines and “snacky things.”
Postino Wine Café — a Phoenix-based chain known for its posh, wine-focused eateries — will open its second Alamo City location on June 6, according to a social media post from company brass.
The new cafe, located at 2600 Broadway, will offer more than 5,500 square feet of dining space in which to nosh on the chain’s trademark bruschetta, charcuterie boards, panini, soups, salads, shareable “snacky things.” The menu also includes heftier entrees such as grilled chicken skewers and shrimp scampi.
The new Postino also will offer more than 30 boutique wines and craft beers along with a full bar. The chain offers a daily happy hour from opening through 5 p.m., highlighting $6 wine per glass and $6 pitchers of local brews.
Like the company's first SA location, which opened last summer at 17627 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 103, the new Broadway location will host weekend brunch.
Postino has yet to post operating hours for the Broadway location to its website. If it follows the lead of the La Cantera restaurant, it will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed