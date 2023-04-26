Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Reconstruction of North San Antonio's The Grill at Leon Springs has begun following devastating 2021 fire

The project, which will restore the eatery’s fire-damaged façade, is expected to wrap up in November.

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 9:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Work to rebuild The Grill at Leon Springs is now underway, according to state filings. - The Grill at Leon Springs
The Grill at Leon Springs
Work to rebuild The Grill at Leon Springs is now underway, according to state filings.
When The Grill at Leon Springs was decimated in summer of 2021 by a two-alarm fire, fans of the restaurant’s New American fare were almost as gutted as the building itself. Especially after it became clear its reconstruction would be a drawn-out process.

Now, construction work on the building is finally underway, state documents show.

Work to “match original footprint conditions” of the structure at 24116 Interstate 10 West began April 24, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project, which will restore the eatery’s fire-ravaged façade, is expected to wrap up in November.

In the early morning of May 13, 2021, San Antonio firefighters were called to the 15-year-old restaurant, which they found engulfed in flames, its chimney already collapsed. That afternoon, officials declared the structure a total loss.

In addition to housing restauranteur Thierry Burkle’s The Grill, the building has historical significance. In 1988, it became the first Romano's Macaroni Grill, a concept that grew into a worldwide chain.

In July 2021, the Office of Historic Preservation’s Design Review Committee discussed the extent of the fire damage to the structure and granted Burkle a certificate of appropriateness to partially demolish the fire-damaged exterior southwest wall and any unstable attached areas, records show.

Last February, Burkle won approval to deconstruct then rebuild the restaurant's fire-damaged façade, Historic and Design Review Commission records indicate. The project is expected to cost around $750,000, according to state filings.

Burkle was unavailable for comment by the Current's press time.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Owners of San Antonio dance club Cream to open multi-level goth nightspot at St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel

Cream Night Club will open this summer at 102 Heiman Street.

Founder of San Antonio's El Camino, Bésame food truck parks opening sports bar near UTSA

By Nina Rangel

Bésame opened on Grayson Street in December 2022.

Illinois-based Beerhead chain to open San Antonio craft-beer pub

By Nina Rangel

Illinois-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery will open a San Antonio location this summer, according to a state filing.

Immersive 'rude' dining experience Karen's Diner plans two-day pop-up in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

In case the extended middle fingers didn't clue you in, Karen’s Diner's waitstaff is trained to dish up attitude with every meal.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us