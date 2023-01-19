Retiring owners of longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel looking for new operator

Chef-owner Denise Mazal and her husband Jimmy are hopeful someone can make an impact with the location.

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 11:24 am

Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel is on the market after 13 years. - Instagram / littlegretelrestaurant
Instagram / littlegretelrestaurant
Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel is on the market after 13 years.
The owners of longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel are ready to retire, but they first have to find someone to take up the reins of their Cibolo Creek-facing establishment, MySA reports.

The staple for Czech, German and Central European cuisine is on the market to be leased. Keller Williams agent Tomthy Warlow, who is managing the listing, told MySA in an email that chef-owner Denise Mazal and her husband Jimmy are hopeful someone can make an impact with the location.

"After 13 years as one of Boerne's favorite spots for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Little Gretel is looking for a new restaurant owner to take over the location," Warlow told MySA.

Mazal opened Little Gretel Restaurant in 2009 at 518 River Road in Boerne. Its online menu of European eats range from schnitzel and escargot to venison and wild boar sausages, sauerbraten and dumplings.

The 2,700 square foot space offers a river view, kitchen and bar. According to the listing, the restaurant can seat up to 65 diners inside and another 70 on the patio.

