San Antonio barbecue joint The County Line kicking off 2024 live music series March 7

The annual gathers donations for the San Antonio Food Bank.

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge The County Line's annual live music series helps fill the San Antonio Food Bank's warehouse. - Courtesy Photo / The County Line
Courtesy Photo / The County Line
The County Line's annual live music series helps fill the San Antonio Food Bank's warehouse.
San Antonio barbecue joint The County Line will bring back its annual live music series Thursday, March 7, kicking off the weekly shows with local musicians Mario Flores and Gabe Garcia.

Now in its 22nd year, the series will take place on the patio of the Colonnade-area eatery, 4334 Hyatt Place Drive. Concerts run 7-9 p.m., rain or shine.

The live music series is free. However, attendees are asked to make a food or monetary donation to the San Antonio Food Bank. In 2015, Food Bank recognized the County Line for donating enough food to feed more than 1 million people during the lifetime of its music series, officials with the restaurant said.

This year’s performers also will include Jerry De Leon, Selestial Alcoser, Ryan Edwards, Jordan Guana and Clayton Chapin. The series will take place March 7 though May 31.

Happy hour will run from 3-7 p.m. on concert days. In addition to offering its food menu, the restaurant will run drink specials including $5 Corona and Modelo Especial pints.

