San Antonio-based Brazilian steakhouse chain Chama Gaucha expands to North Texas

Chama Gaucha restaurants offer 12 types of meat shaved tableside from large skewers.
San Antonio's Chama Gaucha mini-chain has expanded its Brazilian steakhouse concept to the North Texas city of Grapevine, the Dallas Business Journal reports
.
The eatery, which opened Feb. 25, is Chama Gaucha's fourth. In addition to its San Antonio home base, the company operates locations in Houston and Chicago. The San Antonio restaurant, at 19210 Interstate 10 West in The RIM Shopping Center, opened in 2019.
"As a brand, we chose to open the newest Chama Gaucha restaurant in Grapevine because of its historical roots, vibrant community and central location to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," Chama Gaucha Grapevine manager Lauri Brun told the DBJ
.
Like the other Texas Chama Gaucha restaurants, the Grapevine store will offer 12 types of meat, all shaved tableside from large skewers. An extensive salad bar is also part of the experience.
The new, 12,000-square-foot store at 4025 William D Tate Ave., features private dining space for business dinners and events, according to the report.
