San Antonio-based Burger Boy opening its first Windcrest store

The new location, scheduled to open next year, will be the chain's 10th.

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 3:12 pm

click to enlarge Burger Boy's brisk expansion includes new stores such as this one opened on the South Side. - Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
San Antonio-based fast food phenom Burger Boy isn't done expanding.

Days after announcing the opening of a much-anticipated drive-thru near the University of Texas at San Antonio campus, the company filed with the state of Texas to construct a new location in the northeastern suburb of Windcrest.

Work on the $1.1 million stand-alone restaurant at 7560 I-35 North is expected to get underway in October, according to Burger Boy's filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Work will wrap up next March.

The Windcrest store will be Burger Boy's 10th location, the filing states.

Burger Boy debuted its UTSA store Tuesday, and a far West Side location at Potranco Road and State Highway 211, is expected to begin serving in the fall. Company officials haven't released a grand opening date for the Potranco store.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

July 24, 2024

