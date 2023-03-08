San Antonio-based fast-food chain Whataburger eliminates 50 corporate jobs

The eliminated jobs represent a tiny fraction of the company's total payroll of 50,000.

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 9:28 am

Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950.
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950.
San Antonio-based fast-food chain Whataburger has reorganized its corporate structure, resulting in around 50 job cuts at its headquarters, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The eliminated jobs represent a tiny fraction of the company's total payroll of 50,000. Those who lost their positions received compensation packages, transition assistance and help with continuing medical benefits, according to a company statement shared with the Business Journal.

“We have built a very caring culture here — so the decision was not easy,” Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said in the statement. “It was, however, essential to simplify our corporate structure to support our strategy to grow our restaurants in new and existing markets.”

It’s unclear whether further layoffs are planned, according to SABJ.

Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950 and remained family-owned until it was acquired by Chicago-based private equity firm BDT in 2019. Since then, the company has engaged in ambitious growth plan that's expanded it to 900 locations in ten states.

