Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio-based H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations ice cream products

The affected products were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Some flavors of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream have been recalled. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Some flavors of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream have been recalled.
San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall of multiple Creamy Creations ice cream products, saying they may include metal fragments.

The affected products — 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups in Chocolate, Lime/Orange sherbet and Homemade Vanilla and Chocolate combo packs — were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico along with Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores, company officials said.

To date, H-E-B has reported no injuries related to the recall, and all products remaining on store shelves have been removed. Officials urge customers who bought the products to return them to the store for a full refund.

The UPC codes affected — 4122062948, 4122081930 and 4122081931 — can be found on the back of product’s outer bag, not the individual cups, according to the company.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

Revamped Fredericksburg Food and Wine Festival reveals event details

By Nina Rangel

The 2024 Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest will feature a grand tasting event.

Gunter Hotel to bring South Korea-based bakery, cafe concept to San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Paris Baguette locations specialize in breads, pastries, cakes and coffee.

Selena tribute beer stops production after Quintanilla family sends cease-and-desist letter

By Nina Rangel

Tomo La Flor is a hibiscus pale ale with a hint of guava.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun.

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us