San Antonio-based H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations ice cream products

Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Some flavors of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream have been recalled.
San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall of multiple Creamy Creations ice cream products, saying they may include metal fragments.
The affected products — 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups in Chocolate, Lime/Orange sherbet and Homemade Vanilla and Chocolate combo packs — were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico along with Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores, company officials said.
To date, H-E-B has reported no injuries related to the recall, and all products remaining on store shelves have been removed. Officials urge customers who bought the products to return them to the store for a full refund.
The UPC codes affected — 4122062948, 4122081930 and 4122081931 — can be found on the back of product’s outer bag, not the individual cups, according to the company.
